Kamwenge teenager drowns in fish pond

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kamwenge district on Friday retrieved the body of 14-year-old Daniel Owamani from a fish pond in Kyabyoma village, Kamwenge Town.

Owamani was a primary six pupil at St Paul Primary school in Kamwenge.

The Acting Kamwenge District Police Commander Emmanuel Kanusu told URN that on Thursday evening, the deceased was sent by his parents to fetch firewood from the nearby forest with his brothers.

Kanusu said that a brother to Daniel told police that after collecting firewood they opted to first swim in the pond that is near the forest.

However, half way in the water, Daniel told his brother that he was tired and drowned in the water, which scared him and he started screaming which attracted neighbors.

The DPC said that since it was already night, they waited until morning when the police team retrieved the body and took it to Rukunyu Hospital for a postmortem before giving it to the family for burial.

Kanusu has advised parents to always watch over their children to avoid such incidents but also warned dam and pond owners to fence off these places to avoid danger.

