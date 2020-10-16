Kampala Woman MP candidates root for cleaner city

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Better policies for street vending, garbage management and unemployment in the city have been highlighted by women seeking political office in Kampala, as key issues to be addressed when they are elected.

The contenders; Faridah Nambi for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Stella Nyanzi from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Shamim Malende, committed after their nomination at the Kampala Electoral Commission (EC) offices at Ntinda

They stated in separate interviews that the three issues are the most critical but rather salient to the people of Kampala. Nambi’s focus is mainly on the proper disposal of waste in Kampala city. She said that it was time to move away from clogging drainage channels to find better ways of disposal.

“I want to see Kampala not of politics, not of who is going to shout most, not of who is of your political party or not, but who delivers service to the people and makes a difference,” Nambi said. She also pledges to lobby for jobs to ensure that the several unemployed youths are catered for under different government projects that seek to empower youth and women.

Stella Nyanzi also committed to speak for the unemployed youth to ensure that strategies are developed towards creating more jobs and also the well-being of roadside vendors. Nyanzi added that she will spend some time in Parliament understanding the internal processes of legislation so that she contributes effectively to the people of Kampala.

NUP’s Shamim Malende believes that she is a new kind of leadership to the people of Kampala. She says that her background as a lawyer places her in a better place to serve and legislate effectively.

*****

URN