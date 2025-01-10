Kalungu residents unhappy with Chinese contractor over stone quarry

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of residents of Mabuye, Kyaggunda, and Kikonda villages in Bukulula sub-county, Kalungu district, are embroiled in a bitter dispute with a Chinese road construction company, which they accuse of disrupting their lives.

The dispute pits residents against China Communication Construction Company-CCCC Limited, which is quarrying stone aggregates in the area for the construction of various road projects in Gomba, Kalungu, and Mpigi districts.

Richard Kiwanuka, the Chairperson of Kyaggunda village accuses the company of spontaneously blasting stones in the quarry, which affects lives and causes damage to people’s houses.

He also blames the company for contaminating community water sources and deliberately ignoring the residents’ request to be compensated for damages.

Kiwanuka indicates that as leaders; they have repeatedly pleaded with the company employees to notify residents before blasting the stones, but they have remained adamant.

Ponsiano Kisekulo, one of the affected residents narrates that his house was damaged by flying stone particles that pierced through the walls and roofs and has never been considered for compensation.

He also accuses the company employees of systematically mistreating the residents, by driving through their gardens as a plot to coerce them to flee their homes.

Hussein Kaweesi, the Bukulula Sub-county Chairperson indicates that for the last three months, they have been trying to initiate harmonious engagements to resolve the stalemate, but the company managers have snubbed the requests.

He also wonders how a company can begin to operate in the area without the knowledge of the local leaders. He has mobilized the local leaders and the affected residents to petition the Office of the Resident District Commissioner demanding a meeting with company directors.

Kaweesi said that the community may be prompted to resort to violence against the employees if the plights are not addressed.

He has called upon them to jointly take up the responsibility of holding the company accountable for their actions in the area, for purposes of mitigating the negative effects on the local communities.

The company employees at the stone quarry have declined to comment about the complaints by residents, arguing that their concerns have not been made formal.

However, Paddy Kayondo, the Kalungu Resident District Commissioner has urged the residents to stay calm, pledging that his office is going to pick interest in the dispute before it gets out of hand.

