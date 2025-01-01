GARBAGE: Kalerwe Kibe Zone residents demand KCCA intervention

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kalerwe Kibe Zone in Makerere III Parish have faulted the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for failing to collect garbage in their area.

Sulaiman Busuulwa, the chairman of Kibe Zone, said that they have written several letters to KCCA asking them to collect the garbage, but in vain. He questioned why KCCA collects garbage in the nearby Kalerwe market while neglecting their area.

Due to the accumulation of garbage, residents have resorted to transporting it and dumping it along the Northern bypass.

Juma Nsimbe Lukeberwa says that Makerere III Parish, where Kalerwe lies, is primarily challenged by solid waste management and the Lubigi channel, which floods whenever it rains. He called on the leaders in the area to prioritize better service delivery.

Esther Naluzinda, a resident says that several children have fallen sick in the area, which she attributes to uncollected garbage in the area.

Joel Ssenabulya says that they have sensitized the residents about solid waste management, but KCCA has failed their efforts by not collecting garbage.

Daniel NuwaAbine, the KCCA spokesperson, explained that due to challenges with dumping, garbage collection has not been as timely as it used to be. He added that the authority has been working with other private partners to collect garbage in most areas of Kampala.

He further stated that KCCA has acquired the land where they plan to dump garbage.

****

URN