Kalangala marine vessel certified despite delays

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Register of Shipping has certified MV Pearl, one of the Marine Vessels that transports people and cargo from the mainland in Masaka to Kalangala Island District. MV Pearl is operated by a Public Utility company; Kalangala Infrastructure Services.

The Vessel was transported to Port Florence, Kisumu Kenya to undergo an overhaul, maintenance, upgrade and classification in February this year. It was expected to return in four weeks. However, the vessel has so far spent four months in Kisumu raising concerns amongst travellers and business people in Kalangala.

The ferry was supposed to be operated at the Dry Docking facility at Port Bell in Luzira, Kampala. However, it was taken to Kisumu after the government started repairing MV Bukakata, another vessel that has been on the dry docking facility.

John Baptist Lubega, the Ferry Manager for Kalangala Infrastructure Services says that the repairs and upgrade were delayed by processes in the Kenyan customs department and the lengthy procurement and certification procedures.

New Eco Navigation Maps and sounders and Lumps have been installed in the vessel, which also received a replacement of materials on the hull to ensure that it remains buoyant. Also installed is a radar and GPS system that would enable the vessel to stay focused, without deviating from its direction.

The Vessel Captain Alex Asaba says that prior to the process, the vessel had poor technology, only responsive to magnetic fields and compasses that usually changed with the crossing of the equator in Lake Victoria.

Sovoa Pte, the classification officer at the International Register of Shipping says the vessel has been certified after repairs on the damaged hull and the upgrade in Marine technology being used.

The Bukakata – Bugoma route operated by MV Pearl is the main access route to Kalangala’s main Island Bugala. Most traders use the route to take goods including fish and cooking oil to the mainland through Masaka.

The District commercial officer Cyprian Kavuma says the departure of the ferry affected the generation of Local revenue in Kalangala since many of the traders have not been able to transport goods to Kalangala instantly. He says more than 300 million Shillings has been lost. Kalangala District Chairperson Willy Lugoloobi says residents should be assured that the vessel will still be used by Islanders when it returns.

The Vessel is expected to return on July 20 after testing its seaworthiness by C Scan Marine Institute.

