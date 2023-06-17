KAKUMIRO: Man arrested for brutally murdering wife

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kakumiro are holding a 40-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The suspect is Vicent Byaruhanga, a resident of Nyamaligita village in Kikora sub county.

It is alleged that on Thursday night, Byaruhanga picked a quarrel with his wife Agness Natukunda 35 for unknown reasons and in the process, he picked a blunt object that he used to hit the wife on the head severally killing her on the spot.

He later carried and transported the deceased’s body to his mother in-law’s residence that is situated in the same village before he fled the area.

Leonia Kyomugisha, the deceased’s mother explained that Byaruhanga tied her daughter’s lifeless body on a motorcycle and dumped it in her compound. She said Byaruhanga shouted on top of his voice that he had returned the body of her daughter before he fled.

When they came out, they discovered the lifeless body of her daughter lying in a pool of blood outside her compound. They immediately reported the matter to Kakumiro police.

Area residents together with the police launched a manhunt for the suspect.

He was arrested on Friday morning hiding in a nearby bush in the same village. He was immediately whisked to Kakumiro central police station where he is currently being detained on murder charges.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspect.

He said the deceased could have died due to over bleeding that resulted from the injuries inflicted on her.

He said police picked the body that was later conveyed to Kakumiro health center IV pending postmortem.

*****

URN