Kagadi gets ugx 146m for ebola preparedness

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has given 146 million shillings to Kagadi district for Ebola preparedness activities.

The activities include coordinating the preparedness activities, strengthening surveillance, capacity building in contact tracing, laboratory diagnostics, Infection Prevention, and Control, clinical management of patients including psycho-social care.

Other activities include safe and dignified burials, enhanced risk communication and community engagement, and cross-border surveillance are also part of the activities.

Kagadi is among the 22 high risk identified districts due to the cross-border movements.

Most people in Kagadi and Hoima districts transact their businesses in Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, which according to health officials say could escalate the transmission of Ebola to Uganda.

Last year, the World Health Organization-WHO reported an outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC in North Kivu Province, close to the DRC-Uganda border.

Dr. James Olowo, the District Health Officer revealed that the district has already trained health workers on early detection of Ebola disease.

The Kagadi District LC5 Chairperson Steven Byaruhanga says though the district is making every possible means of preventing the disease from spreading in the area, he cautioned residents to be conscious and desist from unnecessary movements that could lead them to contract the disease.

URN