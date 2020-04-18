Kadhi advises muslimss to get food to postpone fast

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim holy month of Ramadhan when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk is just seven days away. Fasting is expected to commence on April 23rd or 24th depending on the citing of the moon since Muslims use the lunar calendar.

Unlike the previous fasting period, this Ramadhan is coinciding with the nationwide lockdown because of the Covid19 pandemic. As part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus, government ordered all non-essential workers to stay home so as to avoid the risk of contracting the virus.

The lock down has impacted heavily on the survival of several people especially those in informal business making it hard for them to access money for food.

Now, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, the Kadhi Luweero Muslim District, says Muslims who are struggling to secure food because of the COVID19 lockdown should postpone their fast to a later date when the situation improves.

He explains that for any Muslim to fast, they must have food for their pre-dawn and evening meals alias Iftar. Sheikh Mulindwa, says according to Islamic law, those are unable to access food for the meals are allowed to delay their fast.

Sheikh Mulindwa explains that currently, they are mobilising food relief from well-wishers for distribution to Muslim families to ease their fasting period.

So far 36 families in Luweero district have benefited from relief support through Sheikh Mulindwa’s office.

Muhammad Ssekweyama, a Muslim faithful at Kasana Mosque is among those who are food insecure and currently surviving on food relief.

Ssekweyama, who says is ready to observe the fast after receiving the food relief, says there are many other Muslims struggling to survive because of the Covid19 lockdown that has affected their earning.

Sheikh Noorden Ssembuusi, the Head of Dawah (Islamic propagation) in Luweero Muslim District, has called upon all able Muslims to fast and pray to God to save the World from the Covid19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni extended lockdown for 21 days until May 5th, 2020 so as to help the country contain the spread of COVID 19. Uganda has registered 55 confirmed cases of COVID 19.

Luweero District COVID 19 Task Force is currently distributing food relief targeting vulnerable groups. However, the food relief is insufficient to reach all those in need.

URN