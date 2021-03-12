Kadaga woos Turkish investors for Uganda’s agro-processing industry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked Turkish investors to take interest in Uganda’s agro-processing industry. She made the call during a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda H.E Kerem Alp and a team of Turkish investors at Parliament today.

Kadaga said that in light of the ongoing trade wars between Uganda and other East African Countries, it is crucial that focus shifts to value addition in sugarcane, maize and other produce. She said that sugarcane can for instance be turned into syrups and paper, to save Ugandans who are struggling with markets for their agricultural produce.

“What we need now is value addition. We need to move into production so that we export finished products. There are opportunities in the sugar industry and I wish you could explore paper manufacturing, syrups and other products of our farmers,” she said.

Ambassador Kerem hailed Uganda’s electoral process as peaceful and said the investors are closely monitoring agro-processing and the construction industry. ”I would like to introduce a team of investors from various fields; they are into construction and are interested in agro-processing and value addition as well,” he said.

Mert Ozden, the Chief Executive Officer of the ADL Global group, which is the trade name of the group said that they have registered as a business in Uganda to support farmers with seeds and bio-fertilizers and machinery which would help to improve Production and support value addition].

Meanwhile, Kadaga also met officials from the African Development Bank Country led by the Country Manager, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan in a closed-door meeting in her boardroom. “I have urged for the re-examination of direct budgetary support, Instead of only big players, ADB should also support hawkers and artisans. I have highlighted the need for programs that create jobs,” Kadaga said.

********

URN