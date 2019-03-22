Kadaga suffering from fatigue related illness – parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The office of the Speaker of Parliament has confirmed that the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is being managed at Nakasero Hospital due to fatigue-related illness.

According to a press statement issued by Kadaga’s Press Secretary, Sam Obbo, the Speaker became ill after her return from a working tour to Morocco and United States of America (USA). “…Due to the hectic work schedule, fatigue and jetlag she has had to be admitted in the hospital,” reads the statement.

Media reports this morning indicated that Kadaga had been rushed to Nakasero Hospital unconscious and that she was being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). President Yoweri Museveni earlier visited the hospital to check on Speaker Kadaga’s situation.

Kadaga was in New York for the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women which is ending today. Prior to the meeting, she had attended the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference (PUOIC) in Rabat, Morocco.

******

URN