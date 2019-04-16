Kadaga returns after treatment in Nairobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has returned to the country after spending three weeks at Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Information from the Speaker’s office indicates that Kadaga returned to the country on Saturday.

Her Principal Press Secretary, Sam Obbo confirmed to URN on phone the speaker’s return following the improvement in her health.

URN has learnt the Speaker is at her home in the posh Kampala city suburb of Muyenga. He said parliament will issue an official statement and thanked Ugandans for praying for the speaker’s quick recovery.

Asked when Kadaga would resume work, Obbo said that it is unlikely that the Speaker will resume work immediately.

“No doctor will allow her to come to work immediately, unless otherwise, however she is now energetic and she even when she landed she could move without support” Obbo told URN.

Kadaga fell ill on March 21st and was first hospitalized at Nakasero Hospital following her return from trips in New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco.

She was airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi.

A statement from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament indicated that Kadaga became ill as a result of the hectic work schedule, fatigue and jet lag.

However, sources at Nakasero Hospital indicated that Kadaga was unconscious by the time she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Last week, Kadaga sent an audio message to Ugandans, saying she had registered a better bill of health and would be discharged soon.

