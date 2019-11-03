Kadaga orders MPs to fly Uganda Airlines

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has instructed MPs and staff of Parliament to use the National Carrier – Uganda Airlines while on official duty.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The directive is carried in her letter dated October 16, 2019, to the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige. The letter is copied to Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and all Members of Parliament. Kadaga says that since Uganda Airlines is now operational, it was important for the Parliamentary Commission to support the National Carrier.

“I, therefore, write to instruct you to ensure that all official trips of the Members of Parliament and the staff of Parliament while on official duty to destinations where the Airline operates are scheduled with Uganda Airlines,” reads the letter.

Uganda Airlines started commercial operations on August 23, 2019, with a flight to Nairobi, Kenya. It has since had flights to Juba (South Sudan), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

****