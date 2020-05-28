Kadaga cautions against rushing motions amidst forgery reports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked Members of Parliament to adhere to guidelines on presentation of motions before the House to avoid repercussions.

She made reference to a section of legislators who have petitioned her office disowning a motion authored by Samia-Bugwe North MP Gideon Onyango.

The motion is seeking a resolution of Parliament urging the government to adopt the President’s directive for Police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to investigate Eng. Godfrey Werikhe and Eng. John Turyagyenda at REA.

The motion appeared on the Tuesday Order Paper without the knowledge of the Clerk to Parliament and the Speaker, an issue which has since created collision among legislators. In the aftermath, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba petitioned Kadaga accusing the mover of the motion Onyango of forging his signature as a seconder.

“I have never signed that motion and I pray that an investigation be carried out as to how and who purported to have signed against my name,” he asked.

Kadaga says that this afternoon, another seconder she did not disclose has petitioned her office complaining about forgery of a signature. The Speaker sent the letter to the Rules Committee and asked it to investigate the allegations as she did with an earlier letter by Akamba.

She however cautioned MPs to always adhere to the rules in regard to presentation of motions. According to the Parliament Rules of Procedure, no motion is moved unless the mover has given written notice to the Speaker and the Clerk.

It is still unclear how the motion in question was smuggled onto the Order Paper for parliament to consider. Kadaga now wants the Committee to inquire into allegations that the mover of the motion, Gideon Onyango forged signatures of its seconders.

“It’s terrible, I don’t know how Parliament can direct the director of CID to complete investigations as they want in their prayers. The mover should also explain how they secured a signature of a member who she says is not party to the arrangement,” said Kadaga.

In his response to Akamba’s letter, Onyango maintains that Akamba signed the motion in the presence of other MPs. He however says that Akamba has since been compromised with alleged 20 million Shillings from Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among to kill the motion.

“If Akamba wants to withdraw his consent, you guide accordingly, however he should not be used to kill such a sensitive motion on rural electrification,” Onyango appealed to Kadaga.

But Akamba says he has not received any money from anyone.

******

URN