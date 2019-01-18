Kadaga asks IGP on vigilance after attatck in Kenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliament of Uganda has, this afternoon observed a moment of silence in solidarity with the government of Kenya, following an attack on Dusit D2 Hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya. The Tuesday afternoon attack left at least 14 people dead.

Initial reports indicated that five gunmen stormed the building using vehicle registration number KCN 340E and another unidentified vehicle that advanced further into the parking lot at around 3 pm on Tuesday. They reportedly hurled explosives into vehicles at the parking before making their way into Dusit D2 Hotel complex.

Records from the Kenya Police Service indicate that more than 700 people were rescued from the complex, 174 others sustained injuries while 14 were killed after the suicide bombing in the hallway of Dusit D2 Hotel building, along 14 Riverside.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier today said that the security operation aimed at rescuing civilians and eliminating the attackers of Dusit Hotel complex was complete with all the attackers gunned down by operatives from specialized police and military units.

The attack was claimed by Al-Shabab, an Islamist extremist group with ties to Al Qaeda, which has carried out many attacks across the East African region in recent years. The same group claimed responsibility for the July 2010 bombings in Uganda, and a series of attacks that have ripped through Kenya over the years.

This afternoon, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga led legislators into a solidarity moment, condemning the attacks and sending condolences to the people of Kenya and the families of the victims.

Kadaga called for vigilance among members of the public and look out for any suspicious activities in the community. She also appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Martin Ochola to enhance community participation in the maintenance of peace.