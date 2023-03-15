Kabuleta’s sectarianism case pushed to May

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa chief magistrate court has adjourned to 24th May 2023, the case in which former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta, is charged with promoting sectarianism.

The former journalist turned politician, and leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party was arrested in November last year, on allegations of ignoring summons to the Criminal Investigations Department, to record a statement over charges of promoting sectarianism.

In December, he was granted bail, and the magistrate gave him a conditioned not to talk about this matter which is still in court.

Kabuleta, with his co-accused Prossy Ayebare, together with others still at large, is alleged while addressing a press conference, to have said, “Service delivery at Mbarara district is based on ethnic belonging, of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga, and Banyankole,” which allegedly created dissatisfaction and promoted feelings of ill-will.

This case which was mentioned on 19th January 2023, was adjourned to 15th March 2023, because the prosecutor Doreen Elima, was not present on that day.

Nakawa court magistrate Ritah Newumbe Kidasa has again postponed the case as the prosecution led by Dorren Elima stated that the file has been taken over by the person in charge of cybercrime had for further inquiry.

Remmy Bagenda the defense counsel, stated that their side is ready to answer any charges against their client, and are only waiting for the court processes to take its course.

