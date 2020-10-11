Kabale delegates boycott NRM Youth MP primaries

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale district youth delegates have shunned the primary election for the National Resistance Movement-NRM Western Region Youth parliamentary candidate citing gross irregularities. The election has attracted 14 aspirants.

They are Agnes Tushabe, Edwin Muzamuzi, Tugume, Joshua Israel Akandwanaho, Gwenny Murungi, Mark Ariho Baitwababo, Elijah Naturinda, Edison Rugumayo, Chrisent Mpeirwe, Patrick Mwesigwa, Hillary Ainesasi, John Gumaho Igumira and Elemia Muhondongwa.

The delegates converged at Uganda College of Commerce (UCC) in Kabale on Saturday to elect the candidate. However, a scuffle broke out when some of the names of the delegates were not on the register.

Some of the youth leaders who couldn’t trace their names on the register are Edmond Kato, the Kabale municipality youth councilor, Marion Ahimbisibwe, the Mwanjari ward councilor, Jane Ampurira Katuna, town council, Shallot Kemigisha, the Northern division and Crinerio Muzahura, Buhara sub county.

The youth leaders tasked Gaudioza Kabondo, an official from NRM Electoral Commission headquarters who was sent to preside over the polls to explain why their names are not on the register. Kabondo instead threatened to cause the arrest of whoever was seeking an explanation over the missing names.

Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, the Kabale district NRM Youth league chairperson says that after realizing that some of their fellow delegates were missing on the register, they unanimously agreed to shun the polls.

Kamugisha says they took the decision to stand in solidarity with their colleagues saying there was no reason why their names should miss on the register.

Jane Ampurira, one of the affected delegates said that she had participated in the previous elections without any disturbance but was surprised by the turn of events.

Ampurira says that she was shocked when she tried to consult but Kabondo who bounced her with threats of causing their arrest.

Edmond Kato, another affected delegated blames the top NRM administrators for messing up the party with intentions of fulfilling their personal desires. He says unless something is done, the party will be no more in a few years to come.

Kabondo declined to comment on the matter. Maurice Mugenga Keitaba, the Kabale district NRM registrar says those missing on the register are ineligible to vote in accordance with the Central Executive Committee (CEC) resolution he declined to explain.

*****

URN