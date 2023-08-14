Kabalagala police arrest mother for attempted murder of children

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabalagala Police are investigating an attempted murder case involving three minors. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 PM on Sunday in the Upper Lake Side Zone of Kisugu Parish, Makindye Division according to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.

He identifies the prime suspect as Jennifer Nambiru, a housewife in the area. It is alleged that Nambiru attempted to end the lives of her own three children, aged 7, 6, and 2, by setting fire to their home. “The children were locked inside the house as the fire spread, but their cries for help alerted neighbors who rushed to their rescue. Thankfully, the children were unharmed, and the fire was extinguished before it could spread to neighboring homes,” reads a statement by Owoyesigyire.

He says that preliminary investigations show that Nambiru had been involved in longstanding domestic violence with her husband, Moses Bululu. “The domestic violence matter had been previously addressed by local leaders and was under investigation by the CFPU Kisugu,” Owoyesigyire said.

He explains that upon receiving the report of the harrowing incident, the Kisugu Police Station promptly dispatched a team of officers to the scene. The Fire Prevention and Rescue Services from Kabalagala were also called upon to ensure the safety of the minors and prevent any further damage.

“The local community leaders and the landlady were interviewed to establish the facts surrounding the incident. It has been determined that Jennifer Nambiru, on this day, gathered the household belongings, ignited a fire, and locked her children inside the burning house, seemingly with the intention to end their lives,” reads the statement. He says that Kabalagala Police Division has launched investigations into the case and trace Nambiru for prosecution.

URN