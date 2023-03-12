Kabaka Birthday Run set for April 16

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Kingdom and Airtel Uganda unveiled the much sought-after 2023 Kabaka Birthday Run.

The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga who presided over the launch of the 10th edition at Bulange, Mengo on Thursday morning said proceeds from the run would help to support initiatives to End HIV/AIDS by 2030

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and will be flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

This year’s Run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen the efforts to fight the HIV/ AIDS epidemic in Buganda and Uganda at large, under the theme: “The fight to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030.”

“After putting up a strong fight against Fistula and Sickle Cells, the Kingdom embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and in other parts of Uganda through the Kabaka Birthday Run which attracts over 80,000 participants annually,” Katikiro Mayiga said.