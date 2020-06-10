Justice Michael Elubu appointed Head of Civil Division

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Michael Elubu is the new head of the Civil Division of the High Court. He replaces Dr Andrew Bashaija who is currently away on sick leave. According to a letter by The Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija, the new appointment takes immediate effect.

“By copy of this letter, Honorable Justice K Bashaija is requested to make a comprehensive handover of the roles of head Civil Division to Honorable Justice Michael Elubu,” the Principal Judge said.

Prior to his appointment, Elubu was the Deputy Head of the Civil Division. He has previously served as a High Court Judge, a Resident Judge of Jinja and a member of the Technical Committee of the Judicial Service Commission.

These changes in the Civil Division come amid public criticism of cases that have been handled by both Justice Elubu and Bashaija. One of the controversial matters he presided over was in relation to the allocation of 10 billion Shillings to Parliament as facilitation for COVID-19 control activities, by the legislators.

Justice Bashaija has also received public criticism for a decision awarding a fishing and sand mining company DMW Uganda Limited a compensation package of 181 billion Shillings for the cancellation of its licenses for activities in Lwera wetland.

URN