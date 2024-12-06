Jumia reports increasing e-commerce transactions across Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Jumia, Uganda’s leading e-commerce platform has reported exceptional growth following its recent Black Friday campaign, solidifying its role in transforming the retail landscape across the country, it said on Dec.5 in a statement.

This year’s Black Friday marked a significant milestone for the platform. More than half of the orders were placed by customers from upcountry areas, highlighting a remarkable surge in e- commerce activity outside Kampala. Growth in these regions outpaced the capital by a factor of three, reflecting an increasing demand for quality goods in areas traditionally underserved by brick-and-mortar retail.

To meet this rising demand, Jumia is set to expand its delivery network. While currently serving 120 towns, the company plans to establish 50 additional Jumia stations, broadening its reach and further enhancing accessibility for its users. With an extensive product catalog featuring over 10 million items, Jumia continues to cater to a wide spectrum of consumer needs and preferences, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of Uganda’s digital retail space.

The growth of e-commerce in Uganda aligns with broader trends across Africa, where online shopping is reshaping the retail sector. Uganda is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation, with projections indicating that the e-commerce sector will contribute over $1 billion to the national economy soon. Jumia’s ongoing investments in manpower, technology, and logistics infrastructure are designed to accelerate this evolution and ensure a seamless online shopping experience for Ugandans.

“We’re committed to making e-commerce more accessible to all Ugandans,” said Vinod Goel, Regional CEO – East Africa, Jumia. “Our expansion plans will not only improve product accessibility but also create jobs and empower local entrepreneurs, significantly contributing to Uganda’s growing digital economy.”

Jumia’s robust logistics network, comprising partnerships with over 70 local delivery providers, has been instrumental in ensuring efficient distribution to even the most remote areas of Uganda. This network not only enhances digital inclusivity but also supports the local economy by fostering opportunities for small businesses and delivery partners.

The success of this year’s Black Friday campaign underscores Jumia’s pivotal role in the evolving e-commerce landscape in Uganda. It reaffirms its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and driving economic growth through digital transformation.