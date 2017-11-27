Jumia Food unveils alcohol delivery app in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jumia Food has unveiled Jumia Party – a new 1 hour alcohol delivery service App in Kampala. This follows a partnership with Pernod Ricard, the world’s producer of wines and spirits.

The new app gives users access to a full marketplace of spirits, wines, beers and mixers anytime anywhere in and around the City just like the case with food.

“Kampala comes to life at night, which is unfortunately when most liquor shops and supermarkets close,” said Ron Kawamara, Jumia Food MD for East Africa. “Jumia Party is our answer to having popular late night drinks delivered at the tap of an app, and at lower prices than in the supermarket.

Pernod Ricard Kenya MD, Denis Ochanine, said the ongoing innovation is at the core of their strategy to interact directly with its consumers.