Judiciary revising monetary jurisdiction for Grade One magistrates

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has said that the judiciary is revising the pecuniary jurisdiction of the Grade I Magistrates court from sh20 million to sh100 million.

The geographical and monetary jurisdiction of a Magistrate Grade One provided for under Sec. 207 (1) (b) of Magistrates Court Act Cap 16, doesn’t allow them to preside over a matter exceeding twenty million shillings. It also forbids them to try an offense whose maximum penalty is death or imprisonment for life.

Speaking at the induction of the newly appointed acting and Grade I Magistrates at Collin Hotel Mukono on Monday, Buteera said that the revision of the magistrates’ civil jurisdiction will help solve the case backlog at the high court.

“The Judiciary is putting bits and pieces together to enhance your pecuniary jurisdiction from 20 million shillings to about 100 million. Research and consultations are still going on, but that is one of the proposals. This means that you must be ready to shoulder a lot of responsibilities, especially during this transition to the new judiciary ushered in by the enactment of the Administration of Judiciary Act 2020.” Justice Buteera noted.

Justice Buteera advised the magistrates to avoid all forms of indiscipline, such as corruption, absenteeism, lateness, leaving duty early from work, laxity in management of court registries, archives, and court property, incompetence, and arrogance toward court staff and court users.

“You need to recognize the supervisory role and guidance of your Chief Magistrates and other supervisors. This is necessary for your mentorship as well as enabling you to learn from your peers to avoid obvious mistakes. These roles are highlighted in the Schedule of Duties and Key Performance Indicators for Registrars and Magistrates Manual. I encourage you to read this manual.”

The Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Judicial Training Institute, Justice Mike Chibita asked the new magistrates to appreciate the offices in which they are appointed for better service delivery.

“One of your colleagues did not appreciate the appointment given to him, according to the press, he sneaked and sat examination papers for his girlfriend, and this explains why he is not here for induction,” Justice Chibita noted.

The appointed magistrate Musa Ammaari Ssemogerere on July 26, sneaked into Lira LDC where he was caught sitting an exam for his girlfriend, Irene Mutonyi, a student at the institute.

Ssemogerere was among the 87 magistrates appointed by the Judicial Service Commission on July 13, of this year.

Justice Damalie Lwanga, the Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute said the induction aimed at training judicial officers on their responsibilities will last for two weeks.

***

URN