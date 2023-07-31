Judiciary registers Sh2 billion revenue increase through online case filing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary has registered an increase of sh2 billion in non tax revenue through the online filing of cases through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System -ECCMIS.

The automated system tracks all aspects of a case life cycle from initial filing through disposition and appeal. Effective March 1, 2022 when it was rolled out in most of the courts in Kampala, the usage of papers to file documents to court was banned and courts started receiving the same electronically.

Pius Bigirimana, the Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary said there has been an average increase of case filing rates and use of electronic payment methods for court fees from 4, 421 transactions to 5, 567 transactions.

As a result, non tax revenue has increased from five to seven billion Shillings. Bigirimana was addressing journalists this morning about the performance of the Judiciary in the Financial Year 2022/2023 ,

Bigirimana added that cabinet recently approved a non judicial officers structure approving the recruitment of more than 2, 800 non judicial staff such as Court Clerks, Records Officers, Drivers , Office Attendants, Communication Officers, Technicians, System Administrators, and Research Assistants among others.

The recruitment will however depend on the availability of funds and the need for services. 281 judicial and administrative staff were recruited in 2022/2023 financial year.

Meanwhile, the Construction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal building stands at 92 percent and 85 percent respectively, according to the performance report released by Bigirimana.

He is optimistic that once competed, the buildings will save the government more than 9 billion Shillings previously spent on rent.

Construction is also ongoing for High Court buildings in Rukungiri and Soroti districts whereas in Alebtong, Lyantonde and Budaka construction of Chief Magistrates Courts is steadily progressing.

According to the Permanent Secretary, there is also construction in Abim, Karenga and Patongo Magistrates courts.

The Judiciary has also procured 51 vehicles Judges, registrars and Magistratesto facilitate locus visits, inspection and monitoring in hard to reach areas.

URN