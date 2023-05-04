Journalists decry poor welfare, suppression of media freedom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the world marked World Press Freedom Day Wednesday, journalists in Uganda spoke about poor working conditions, lack of pay, and suppression of media freedoms by government security agencies. Many journalists in the country work without contracts, while others receive meager payments of half a dollar per story as freelance reporters.

Journalists gathered at the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) offices in Kawempe to discuss the challenges they face.

Sheikh Imran Abdnoor Ssali, the Religious Affairs Secretary at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, emphasized that freedom of the press is crucial for a civilized society and democracy. He, however, cautioned journalists to adhere to professional values, avoid encroaching on people’s privacy, and not promote hate speech that can damage the reputation of media houses.

Tedy Nambooze, the chairperson of the parliamentary forum committee on Media, expressed concern about several cases of non-payment and assault on journalists by security personnel. She pledged to address these issues with the authorities.

Rev. Father Charles Kimbowa from Jinja Karoli Parish in Kawempe urged journalists to reflect on the impact of their stories before publishing them to avoid violating the professional code of journalism. Mathius Rukundo, the president of UJA, stressed the need for journalists to have proper qualifications and conduct themselves professionally to avoid clashes with security personnel.

He also called on all journalists to unite and fight for their freedom.

The 2023 theme for World Press Freedom Day is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights.” This day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly 30 years ago and is celebrated annually on May 3rd.

