Journalist Risdel Kasasira dies in accident

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Investigative journalist Risdel Kasasira, 45, has been killed in a road crash.

Twaha Kasirye, the Police Spokesperson for Greater Masaka confirmed Kasasira’s death which he attributed to overspeeding.

“We have indeed registered a single fatal accident that has claimed journalist Risdel Kasasira which happened at 1:00 pm along Lyantonde – Kashagama road in Lyantonde district, at Kalagala village,” said Kasirye.

According to Kasirye, the deceased was travelling in a Corolla fielder vehicle, registration number UBK 851Y, with his wife, Nshimire Charlotte, who was driving, and their two children.

Kasirye told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the victims’ vehicle drowned in the water at Kalagala village after losing control.

Kasasira’s wife and the children aged five and three years are currently admitted at Lyantonde Hospital.

The deceased has previously worked with The Daily Monitor newspaper as a reporter and also a stringer with the Associated Press. He was currently a senior writer and Partner at the East African Centre for Investigative Reporting.

His stories focused on politics, security, climate, health care and other areas.

URN