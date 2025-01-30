Joshua Cheptegei enters Tokyo marathon

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has announced his participation in the Tokyo marathon, on March 2nd in Japan.

The three-time, world champion is preparing in Kapchorwa under the supervision of his Dutch coach, Addy Ruiter and is hopeful that, his training will help him encounter some world-class athletes from different countries like Kenya and Ethiopia.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network, Cheptegei reveals that he plans to run two marathons this year, one being the Tokyo marathon and the other which he will soon confirm. “I believe two marathons are enough for this year since I just transitioned from Tack” explains Cheptegei.

Cheptegei is expected to face competition from athletes like Benard Koech, Ethiopia’s Yohei Ikada and Abdi Nagaye from the Netherlands.

Coach Addy Ruiter Chelangat, states that Cheptegei is undertaking a special Marathon race training program together with his teammates to ensure he is ready for the competition. According to Ruiter, Cheptegei is responding to the training schedules and sees his fitness levels increasing.

Beatrice Ayikoru the General Secretary of Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), says the federation is encouraging athletes who have excelled in Track running to embrace marathon entrances. She says, the previous athletes didn’t take long in marathons but rather quit the sport. “We encourage the athletes to stay in the sport up to the right time for retirement unless it is due to health-related issues” States Ayikoru.

