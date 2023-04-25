Joint security forces recover over 1,100 livestock from rustlers in Karamoja Sub-Region

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces in the Karamoja sub-region have recovered 1,121 livestock from cattle rustlers during a week-long operation. The animals were stolen from various parts of Karamoja and were recovered after several tracking operations and sometimes face-offs with the raiders.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson, stated that the security operations led to the recovery of 1,121 cows out of 1,208 that were raided between April 16th and April 23rd, 2023. Additionally, the security forces have recovered all 34 goats and sheep that were stolen, confiscated four guns, and arrested 83 suspected cattle rustlers.

Longole further stated that cattle owners who accompanied security officers during the operations were able to identify their animals, which were then returned to them. In cases where identification was uncertain, animals were taken to holding grounds spread throughout the region.

Longole revealed that officers manning the Nadunget checkpoint in Moroto district intercepted three lorries loaded with cows that were suspected to have been stolen.

Longole also confirmed that there had been several cases of arson and attacks using bows and arrows by suspected Jie warriors from Kotido district. As a result, four civilians were killed, and five others were injured and are currently receiving treatment from various health facilities, particularly in the Abim district.

Since the launch of the Usalama Kwa Wote operation in July 2021, about 35,724 livestock have been recovered, and 817 illegal guns have been collected from Karimojong warriors.

URN