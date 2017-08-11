JOBS: 34 positions to be filled at Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU)

Tuesday , December 18 2018
The Independent August 11, 2017 Business, JOBS 32 Comments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) is a statutory body established under Section 9 of the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) Act 2013, and in line with the National Oil and Gas Policy for Uganda which was approved in 2008.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda has invited applications from qualified Ugandans who fully meet the required job specifications and with the right personal attributes to occupy the below positions in the Authority’s established structure

HOW TO APPLY:

PAU will ONLY consider online applications submitted through their website. Interested persons are invited to visit the PAU website: www.pau.go.ug and follow the link to “OPPORTUNITIES-CAREERS-VACANCIES” to view details and apply for the available opportunities.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

All applications should reach the PAU’s website www.pau.go.ug by Friday 08th September 2017 at 11:59 pm

Petroleum Authority of Uganda Jobs by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

 

Job Opportunities PAU by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

