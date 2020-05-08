Jinja RDC Erick Sakwa interdicted from office

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The embattled Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Erick Sakwa has been interdicted. His interdiction is contained in a May 4th, 2020 letter signed by Haji Yunus Kakande, a Secretary in the Office of the President.

“ You are hereby interdicted from your opposition as Resident District Commissioner and therefore barred from exercising the powers and functions of your office with immediate effect,” reads the letter in part.

According to the letter, Sakwa is also barred from leaving the country with the explicit Clearance from the Secretary, Office of the president and subjected to half pay until the interdiction is lifted, the charges against him dropped.

Kakande directed Sakwa to handover office to the District Internal Security Officer of Jinja who shall perform all the duties of RDC until further notice. Trouble for Sakwa started on April 24th, 2020 when he was arrested and arraigned in Court for manslaughter in connection to the death of the late Charles Isanga of Lwanda in Mafubira sub county.

Prosecution alleges that between March 17 and March 22, Sakwa and others still at large tortured Isanga leading to his death. Sakwa and his co-accused are also accused of robbing their victim Shillings 80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, soda, water and sachets of waragi, all valued at Shillings 429,000.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to Kirinya prison. He was however released on bail by the Jinja Chief Magistrate, Jessica Chemeri on Wednesday last week.

******

URN