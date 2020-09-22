Jinja hospital ambulance grounded for six months

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja regional referral hospital has been operating for six months without an ambulance after the official vehicle broke down in March.

A source attached to the hospital who spoke to us on condition of anonymity says that the ambulance with registration plates UG 3635M requires total servicing. “The vehicle engine is down and needs overhauling. Even the siren which is being held in place by cello-tape doesn’t work compromising right of way acquisition on highways,” he says.

He reveals that the ambulance was since re-sprayed with a fresh coat of paint as well as being fitted with a new set of tyres but is still grounded within the hospital compound.

Sylvia Namukose, an expectant mother complains that the lack of an ambulance is a major setback to effective healthcare delivery at the hospital. “It is an embarrassment for this regional referral unit. Now supposing I have a complication and I am supposed to be taken to Mulago national referral hospital, how will I get there?” she says.

Mubarak Were, the hospital administrator explains that the health ministry is aware of the breakdown of the ambulance. “As I talk now, the matter is being handled at a high level. We expect to have the ambulance back on the road soon,” he adds.

*****

URN