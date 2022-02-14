Jinja Highway: Assailants have been monitoring victims

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The assailants who shot dead two mobile money agents in Jinja district on Saturday night monitored their victims for two months, according to police detectives investigating the double murder.

The four assailants riding on two motorcycles gunned down John Nkabe and his Fred Bulago in Wairaka trading centre in Kakira town council along the Jinja-Iganga highway. Eyewitnesses told URN that the assailants used a nearby feeder road to flee on two waiting motorcycles.

One of the detectives investigating the incident, says that available information indicates that the assailants have been monitoring the two brothers with the aim of establishing their cash flow.

“We are still at the primary stages of our investigations, but available reports indicate that the suspects would deploy their agents to camouflage as clients yet all their transactions were aimed at ascertaining the cash flows before effecting their attack,” he said.

Kiira Regional police spokesperson, James Mubi, says that police detectives revisited the scene of the crime on Sunday morning and recovered four cartridges, which will be subjected to the government forensic laboratory for examination to ascertain the source of the gun used to kill the two brothers.

He says that their leads show that the assailants, later on, returned to the Jinja-Iganga highway using a numberless white drone, which was last sighted heading towards Kampala side.

****

URN