Jinja city woman parliamentary candidate survives road accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Jinja city woman parliamentary candidate, Lillian Naigaga has survived a nasty accident along Kabowa-Budiima road in Budondo ward.

According to eyewitnesses, Naigaga was driving with three others in a Kluger vehicle registration number UBB 007K when they rammed into a motorcycle registration number UFA 324S.

The rider who has been identified as Abbas Kigulu and his passenger, Hajirah Timujibwa sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted at Jinja Regional Referral hospital whereas Naigaga and her colleagues were taken to Mobashar clinic.

Abbas Basoga, the chairperson of Kabowa trading center says the driver of the candidate’s vehicle was speeding despite the poor terrain of the road.

Abdul Kaziiba, a motorist who helped to transport the victims to the hospital says that the driver smelt alcohol by the time he pulled him out of the vehicle.

Eliphaz Dhatemwa, another resident says the road is narrow and authorities should devise means of widening it to reduce the number of accidents.

Naigaga declined to speak to journalists. But her personal assistant, Jimmy Muwanguzi says that they were heading to a funeral and their vehicle developed unexpected mechanical fault which led to the accident.

Abbey Ngako, the Kiira region police spokesperson says inquiries into the accident are underway.

