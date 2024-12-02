Jinja City travelers embrace new e-bus transportation system

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly introduced E-Bus transportation system in Jinja City has gained widespread praise for offering clean, efficient, and affordable transport options along its routes. Operated by the Kayoola series, the fleet of seven buses covers a 42-kilometer return route from Nakibizi in Njeru Municipality to Iganga Town, with multiple stops in between.

The buses have designated stages in Jinja’s central business district along Kiira Road and make regular stops along the Jinja-Iganga highway, including Bugembe, Wairaka, Kakira, Magamaga, Musita, and Bulanga, ensuring accessibility even for passengers in remote locations.

Halima Namuwaya, a vendor at Jinja Central Market, appreciates the prepaid ticketing system, which allows her to plan her weekly travels without worrying about daily transport expenses. Salima Maimuna, a banker commuting between Iganga and Jinja City, highlighted the buses’ reliability.

“The first bus departs Iganga at 7:00 am, and we are in Jinja City by 8:30 am. This is a significant improvement from commuter taxis that often delay, arriving late at around 9:00 am,” she shared. She noted that she previously had to rely on boda bodas, incurring extra costs to make it to work on time.

Boutique operator Rashidah Namubiru lauded the professionalism of the E-Bus staff, contrasting them with traditional taxi and motorcycle operators. She also appreciated the buses’ free Wi-Fi, which enables her to market her products online through platforms like TikTok while traveling.

Maria Namwanje, a fish vendor, expressed gratitude for the long-awaited clean transport option, saying, “With technological advancements, it’s time for all Ugandans to experience efficient systems like this, not just abroad.” Namwanje previously worked in the Middle East, where she encountered similar transport systems, and she now feels proud to see such advancements in Uganda.

Transport expert Lazarus Mutundi emphasized the E-Buses’ potential to reduce road accidents by 70% due to their modern safety systems, automated alerts, and streamlined monitoring technology.

Despite challenges like narrow, pothole-filled roads, Mutundi believes the buses’ advanced features can significantly mitigate accidents, reducing government expenditures on casualties and alleviating the burdens faced by affected families.

Mutundi further noted that the system’s success in Jinja could serve as a model for nationwide implementation, contributing to safer and more reliable transport options across Uganda.

URN