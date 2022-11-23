Japan stuns Germany in World Cup Group E

🌟 World Cup 2022

✳ RESULT

⚽ Japan 2 Germany 1

✳ TODAY

⚽ Spain vs Costa Rica 7pm

⚽ Belgium vs Canada 10pm

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored second-half goals as Japan caused a major upset by beating Germany 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup Group E match on Wednesday.

Ikay Gundogan gave Germany the lead by converting a 33rd-minute penalty before Doan and Asano struck late in the second half to give Japan all 3 points in their group opener.

✅ 2011 – @afcasiancup winners

✅ 2022 – One of the biggest wins in their history 🏠📍Khalifa International Stadium must feel like a second home for @jfa_samuraiblue pic.twitter.com/Qr2xNIrQZb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

1 – Japan have won a World Cup match in which they conceded first for the first time in their history (D2 L7 before today). Spirited. pic.twitter.com/BxzbZB12n8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022

1978 – Germany have lost a World Cup game in which they led at half-time for the first time since 1978 (2-3 vs Austria), having gone unbeaten in their previous 21 such matches before today. Japandemonium. pic.twitter.com/ClHB055rrk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022