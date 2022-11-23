Thursday , November 24 2022
Japan stuns Germany in World Cup Group E

The Independent November 23, 2022 SPORTS, The News Today 1 Comment

Japanese celebrate victory. PHOTO @FIFAWorldCup

🌟 World Cup 2022
✳ RESULT
⚽ Japan 2 Germany 1
✳ TODAY
⚽ Spain vs Costa Rica 7pm
⚽ Belgium vs Canada 10pm

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored second-half goals as Japan caused a major upset by beating Germany 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup Group E match on Wednesday.

Ikay Gundogan gave Germany the lead by converting a 33rd-minute penalty before Doan and Asano struck late in the second half to give Japan all 3 points in their group opener.

 

 

One comment

  1. http://www.fooddoz.com
    November 23, 2022 at 7:54 pm

    Germany needs to improve or else they will not proceed to the round of 16.

