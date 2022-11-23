Japan stuns Germany in World Cup Group E

🌟 World Cup 2022
✳ RESULT
⚽ Japan 2 Germany 1
✳ TODAY
⚽ Spain vs Costa Rica 7pm
⚽ Belgium vs Canada 10pm
Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored second-half goals as Japan caused a major upset by beating Germany 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup Group E match on Wednesday.
Ikay Gundogan gave Germany the lead by converting a 33rd-minute penalty before Doan and Asano struck late in the second half to give Japan all 3 points in their group opener.
✅ 2011 – @afcasiancup winners
✅ 2022 – One of the biggest wins in their history
🏠📍Khalifa International Stadium must feel like a second home for @jfa_samuraiblue pic.twitter.com/Qr2xNIrQZb
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022
1 – Japan have won a World Cup match in which they conceded first for the first time in their history (D2 L7 before today). Spirited. pic.twitter.com/BxzbZB12n8
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022
1978 – Germany have lost a World Cup game in which they led at half-time for the first time since 1978 (2-3 vs Austria), having gone unbeaten in their previous 21 such matches before today. Japandemonium. pic.twitter.com/ClHB055rrk
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022
Germany needs to improve or else they will not proceed to the round of 16.