IUIU reconsiders staff suspension, lays strategy for reopening

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Islamic University in Uganda-IUIU has reconsidered the suspension of all staffs’ contracts following the government’s directive permitting universities to reopen their doors for final year students.

The University had indefinitely suspended contracts of both teaching and non-teaching staff and temporarily closed all its campuses. The decision was based on a review of the institution’s finances which established that the University did not have sufficient funds to keep their payrolls and meet other financial obligations.

Dr Ahmed Kaweesa Ssengendo, the University rector says that it had been already communicated that when the government allows the universities to open, all staff could be recalled. He adds that the university has consequently informed all deans, head of departments and lectures to report to their respective campuses by May 26 and prepare for the resumption of all normal activities.

Dr Ssengendo, however notes that even when students have returned, they might fail to have a strong financial muscle to sustain activities given the fact that most of the students had not completed payment of tuition fees, the main source of income for the University.

He explains that the university had put aside an undisclosed amount of money which could facilitate the reopening process. He adds that they couldn’t in any way use that money to finance payrolls and also meet other financial obligations given the fact that the university was unsure on when it will reopen.

Ssengendo further adds that before 2004, the University was entangled in financial challenges and if the planned fund for reopening had been used to facilitate other activities, it would be very difficult for the relaunch activities. He adds as moving forward, the university shall make the necessary assessments of the impact of the return of the students in the finances of the university to make appropriate decisions thereafter.

URN