Iteso Cultural Union approves 5 year strategic plan

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) Council has officially approved a five-year strategic development plan, marking a significant milestone for the organization. The strategic plan is projected to cost over 92 million annually, with funding to be raised through local resources, national and international partnerships, nongovernmental organizations, institutions, and other avenues.

This decision was made during a council session held on Saturday, November 16, presided over by John Francis Okuma, the Speaker of the ICU Council. His Highness Paul Sande Emolot, the Emorimori of the Iteso Cultural Union, noted that the strategic plan will focus on achieving 20 specific goals.

The plan, which will be implemented from 2025 to 2029, aims to integrate the Iteso people into the money economy and address the persistent poverty that has affected Teso communities for decades.

“Poverty is hitting us hard. For instance, take Soroti University; if you check how many Iteso students are enrolled, you will find that it’s very few because our people struggle to afford school fees,” Mr. Emolot stated. He emphasized the importance of not only producing food for sustenance but also generating income to improve the financial situation of families.

Andrew Ocole, the Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union, highlighted key areas of focus in the strategic plan, including socio-economic transformation, educational sponsorship, environmental protection, and strengthening the office of Emorimor through collaborative linkages.

He stressed the significance of regional cooperation with local district governments across the Teso region, particularly in agriculture and other essential sectors.

Peter Emmanuel Eriaku, the Director of Animal Resources for the Iteso Cultural Union, expressed optimism that the strategic plan will enhance cultural activities and community engagement.

Additionally, the ICU Council confirmed Andrew Ocole as the substantive Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union. Ocole had been serving in an acting capacity following the resignation of the late Muzei Vance Omome, who passed away on February 29, 2024.

