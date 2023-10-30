ITC, EU join forces to boost film industry.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Trade Centre and European Union have announced a business acceleration project for young entrepreneurs in the Ugandan film industry. Dubbed ‘Opportunities are Here’ (OAH), the project will focus on boosting the Ugandan film industry to provide young talents in Uganda with specialised mentoring, networking opportunities, and media exposure that will promote growth, job creation, entrepreneurship, and innovation within the film industry.

During the unveiling of the project, ITC spoke to the vast potential within the realm of filmmaking and highlighted the growth of streaming platforms, increased accessibility to affordable digital equipment, as well as the high potential for youth employment among the factors influencing the EU and ITC’s strategic decision to support the industry’s growth.

The project will aim at invigorating and professionalizing the Ugandan film sector through delivering expert skills development, capacity building for creative businesses, and developing regional and international market access.

The approach involves the nurturing of skills among content creators and equipping young creatives with the skills to produce and market high-quality original Ugandan content.

The project will forge connections with creative ecosystems and aim to enhance access to global markets, ultimately fostering a more robust and internationally competitive film industry according to European Union Ambassador to Uganda H.E Jan Sadek.