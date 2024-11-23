Israeli warplanes launch 4 rockets at residential building in Beirut

BEIRUT, LEBANON | TASS | Israeli fighter aircraft has carried out airstrikes on a facility that presumably belongs to the Hezbollah Shia organization in the central part of the Lebanese capital, with at least four missiles fired, a Lebanese civil defense official told TASS.

“A residential house was attacked, there are injuries among civilians,” he said, adding the “the building collapsed.”

Violent explosions rocked Beirut’s residential districts early in the morning.

Israeli aircraft remains in the skies, performing flights over the city at a low altitude.

At least four people were killed and 23 suffered injuries in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, an emergency operations center at the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

“The airstrike ruined an eight-storey house. Emergency response groups are working at the site of the blast, they are clearing the debris. The number of casualties may rise,” according to the report released on its page on X social media.