Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv sign NBA player Zizic

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Israeli basketball champions Maccabi Tel Aviv have signed Ante Zizic from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Croatian center (2.08m) has played for the Cavs in the last three NBA seasons, and has signed a two-year deal with the Israeli Euroleague side.

Zizic was selected as the 23rd pick of the 2016 draft by the Boston Celtics, but remained in Europe for another year, playing for Croatia’s Cibona Zagreb and Darussafaka of Turkey, where he collaborated with current Maccabi star Scottie Wilbekin.

In 2017, Zizic was traded by Boston to Cleveland, where he played 113 games, averaging six points and 3.9 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.

He is the younger brother of Andrija Zizic, who won the Euroleague title with Maccabi in 2014 after arriving during the season.

“I am proud and happy to join the Maccabi family and to wear the yellow jersey that my big brother wore,” Zizic said. “I can’t wait to meet the fans.”

Maccabi head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos added, “Ante is a player with qualities that will give us a lot of power in the paint. He will help Maccabi with his skills and professionalism to succeed and meet our goals.”

