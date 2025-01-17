Isma Kizito committed to High Court for murder of boss

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Grade One Magistrate Gerald Ogwomo has committed Isma Kizito to the High Court for the murder of his boss, Samuel Mayanja Ssenkomago.

Kizito, who worked at the deceased’s soda depot, is alleged to have killed Ssenkomago on November 5, 2024, at Nsuube Village, Mukono Central Division and stole sh6million.

State Attorney Christine Ayimbisibwe on Thursday informed the court that investigations into the case are complete.

“Your worship, the investigations are complete, and we ask this court to commit the accused to the High Court, as this court has no jurisdiction to hear this case,” Ayimbisibwe stated.

Mayanja was found dead in his house by the father after several phone calls to him went unanswered. Kizito, who was at the scene, allegedly confessed to the murder during police interrogation.

The deceased’s parents, Ssenkomago John Geoffrey and Nabbosa Sarah, welcomed the magistrate’s decision to commit the suspect to the High Court.

“We are happy to see that justice is beginning to unfold. The magistrate has done well, and we hope for justice in the High Court,” said Geoffrey.

Family members and residents expressed concerns that Kizito’s accomplices remain at large and urged authorities to continue pursuing them.

