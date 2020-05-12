Ishaka-Bushenyi residents accuse COVID-19 taskforce of selling relief food

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ishaka COVID-19 taskforce has been accused of selling relief food to residents who are supposed to get it at no cost. The task force has received more than 60 tons of food for distribution to people whose livelihoods were disrupted by measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

But residents of cell B and A in Ishaka Municipality say that instead of getting the food at no cost, many of them are forced to pay for it. Joan Tumwebaze, the Vice-Chairperson of Cell B said that she bought two 5-kilogram bags of maize flour at 10,000 Shillings even when the bags were branded with particulars of Hajji Basajjabalaba who donated them to the taskforce.

Residents say that the leaders have failed to use proper avenues to distribute maize flour to people who are now desperately paying for it.

Aidah Tugabirwe, a resident of cell A in Ishaka says that she recently bought 15 kilograms of maize flour at 7,000 Shillings and 5 kilograms of beans at 4,000 Shillings. She said that she has never received any free distributed food.

Irene Ayebazibwe, a saloon owner in Ishaka park said that the process of distributing relief food is not well alligned.

Kellen Atuhaire, the Chairperson of Ishaka saloon owners said that those distributing relief food have not considered saloon owners who are badly off and need consideration.

Bushenyi district COVID-19 Taskforce chairperson Jolly Tibemanya denied any idea of selling relief food but accused village chairpersons of delaying the distribution and trying to involve politics in the relief food distribution. He said a one Karuhanga, chairperson LCI Mazinga cell, Nyakabirizi division was arrested for refusing to give food to supporters of Hajj Hasan Basajabalaba.

URN