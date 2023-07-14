IRCU courts Iran to activate pending agreement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), which brings together seven religious institutions in Uganda, has reached out to Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, urging him to activate a memorandum of understanding previously signed between the council and Iran.

The memorandum, signed in 2017 with the Cultural Counsel of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, aimed to promote collaboration among different religious denominations, focusing on peace, justice, education, and unity. During President Raisi’s visit to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters in Old Kampala on Wednesday night, Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba-Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and current chairperson of the IRCU appealed for the activation, support, and expansion of this partnership.

“Your Excellency, the IRCU values this partnership and we would like to request Your Excellency that this partnership is activated, supported, and expanded,” Kaziimba-Mugalu’s speech obtained by our reporters reads in part. Kaziimba-Mugalu emphasized the need to strengthen the capacity of religious leaders and religious initiatives, including youth centers for skill enhancement and entrepreneurship, as well as peace and leadership development.

His remarks aimed to foster greater collaboration and cooperation between Uganda and Iran. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, expressed hope that President Raisi’s visit would create new opportunities for collaboration between the IRCU and Iran. He also commended Iran’s efforts toward reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and called for the extension of such peace initiatives to other Muslim countries.

“We pray that the peace initiative should be extended and promoted to other Muslim countries still in armed conflicts such as Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Sudan among others,” Mubajje noted. President Raisi, during his address to the congregation at Old Kampala, expressed satisfaction in meeting religious leaders from various denominations who are actively collaborating under a unified platform. He highlighted the shared values between Muslims and Christians, emphasizing their status as Abrahamic religions that prioritize family values.

“Meeting you in a mosque is a manifestation of being God-fearing and of high spirituality. Apart from holding congregational prayers, Mosques could also be used as avenues where faithful could converge to address other societal Problems such as poverty, illiteracy, diseases, and unemployment,” the UMSC press office quoted the President.

President Raisi also cautioned against potential cultural invasion by Western powers, particularly targeting the youth. He reiterated his previous criticisms of the West, accusing them of exploiting resources and promoting immorality, including homosexuality, which he viewed as contrary to natural and divine laws.

In addition to the public address, President Raisi held a closed-door meeting with government officials, including the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Hajjat Lukia Nakadama Isanga; the State Minister of Defense in charge of Veteran Affairs, Hon. Hajjat Oleru Huda; the Minister of Public Service, Hon. Muluri Mukasa; and several Members of Parliament.

Prominent religious figures, including Dr. Kazimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, and Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, the Deputy Mufti, were also present during the meeting. President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Uganda was part of his Africa tour aimed at strengthening relationships and trade. His visit also included stops in Kenya and Zimbabwe.

