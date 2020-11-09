Iran urges U.S. to cease economic pressures

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday called for cessation of the U.S. economic pressures against the country.

The U.S. administration “must make up for its past measures and stop its economic war against the Islamic Republic,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iran’s state TV.

“We are waiting for practical steps” to be taken by the United States, said Khatibzadeh, adding that Washington should commit its international obligations.

It was the United States that “violated” its obligations pertaining to Iran’s nuclear deal, the minister noted.

The United States should also compensate for losses that Tehran has suffered due to Washington’s economic pressures, he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018 and announced “maximum pressure” campaign to impose tough sanctions against Iran’s oil, banking, insurance, shipping and auto sectors.

