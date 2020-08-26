Iran says UN dismissal of return of anti-Iran sanctions shows U.S. “global isolation”

Tehran, Iran | XINHUA | The rejection of U.S. bid in the UN Security Council to take actions to return sanctions against Iran showed U.S.”global isolation,” Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement, according to Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

“Today’s deliberations in the UN Security Council showed once more the U.S. isolation” as per its moves on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Security Council Resolution 2231, the statement was cited as reading.

“Given that the stated objective of the U.S. is to destroy Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, Iran trusts that the council members will continue preventing that country from undermining the UN, including the security council,” it added.

The chair of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, said Tuesday that he would not take any action on a purported U.S. notification for a “snapback” mechanism on sanctions against Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last Thursday submitted Washington’s demand for the return of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran. But the overwhelming majority of UN Security Council members hold that the U.S. move does not constitute a “notification” as envisaged in Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Iran nuclear deal.

They argued that the United States has no right to invoke the “snapback” mechanism as it is no longer a participant since it withdrew from the deal in May 2018.

Under Resolution 2231, any participant state to the Iran nuclear deal can notify the UN Security Council about an issue that it considers a significant violation of the agreement. The UN sanctions in place before the adoption of Resolution 2231 in July 2015 would then resume 30 days after the notification, unless the council adopts a resolution to decide otherwise.

******

XINHUA