IPOD courts NUP, FDC ahead of new MoU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) is the National Unity Platform-NUP and Forum for Democratic Change parties to join the dialogue.

After securing parliamentary seats in the 2021 general elections, NUP was invited to join the IPOD but declined the offer, stating that the organization was a pointless exercise and only served as a way for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to lure the opposition members.

The NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Lubongoya, in a statement, expressed the party’s belief that the IPOD was nothing more than a social gathering for friends to have tea, share jokes, and then depart.

James Tweheyo, NRM CEC member, explains that they have made progress in their talks with the leadership of the two parties, but have yet to reach a final decision. Tweheyo notes that while some leaders in the two parties recognize the importance of participating in a dialogue, there is indecision due to their supporters’ more extreme views, which consider engaging in dialogue to be unacceptable.

However, Tweheyo is optimistic that this will eventually be resolved, and based on the positive progress they have made so far, he believes that the two parties will soon be willing to join.

Another source familiar with the ongoing developments that are expected to culminate in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) said that while the NUP is still undecided, the FDC’s participation is almost certain.

The source added that the top leadership of the FDC has been heavily involved in all activities related to the drafting of the new MoU that will guide the dialogue forum for the next five years.

“It is just a matter of time for them to sign the MoU. The leaders are positive, but there are some issues within their party that are still delaying the process. Whereas there are people in the FDC who think that there shouldn’t be dialogue, there are moderates who believe that these discussions can be about some changes, however small they might be,” the source noted.

On Wednesday, some FDC leaders, including their Deputy Secretary General and others, appeared at Mestil Hotel to bid farewell to the outgoing IPOD General Secretary, Frank Rusa.

Gerald Siranda, the Secretary General of the Democratic Party, has also confirmed attending meetings with FDC leaders. He further explained that although FDC sometimes disagrees on certain issues, they always come back to the dialogue table.

Siranda added that to ensure that IPOD’s business continues even before NUP agrees to join, provisions have been included in the new MoU that allow them to operate as long as the majority of eligible parties have agreed. He also mentioned that the door will be kept open for those who initially refused to join, in case they want to join at a later time.

He advised NUP to keep an open mind towards dialogue, highlighting that they can learn from Kenyan political leaders who employ both radical and diplomatic approaches to achieve their objectives, as exemplified in the ongoing Ruto-Odinga talks. Despite the protests staged by Odinga, the parties have come to the table to negotiate for the benefit of their people.

Siranda also mentioned that the new MoU will provide an opportunity for other political parties that are not currently represented in parliament to participate in IPOD to a certain extent, through an observer status. The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has already expressed interest in joining IPOD through this window.

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, acknowledges the efforts made by IPOD’s leadership under Rusa to bring NUP to the dialogue table. Mao is confident that NUP will eventually join IPOD, as he believes that there are members within NUP who understand the significance of dialogue.

For Mao, it is only a matter of time before NUP becomes a member of IPOD, and he remains optimistic about the potential of dialogue to resolve critical issues facing Uganda.

Mao, who is the President General of the Democratic Party, also stated that he will continue to engage in discussions with NUP’s leadership to explore the possibility of reaching an agreement on this crucial issue, considering the urgent need for dialogue in Uganda.

Lubongoya has acknowledged that NUP has engaged in talks with other political parties.

However, he firmly stated that NUP’s position regarding IPOD remains unchanged. “We Are not part of any IPOD Memorandum of Understanding and I know that those people know our stand,” he told our reporter.

FDC officials could not be reached for comment. John Kikonyogo, the Deputy Party Spokesperson, said that the party leadership was attending a National Executive Council meeting.

IPOD was established in Uganda in 2010 with the support of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD). The organization was founded with three main objectives: to strengthen multi-party democratic systems, support the institutional development of political parties, and improve relations between political society and civil society, including the private sector and the media.

As the founder of IPOD, the NIMD provided mentorship as well as financial support to the organization.

In 2022, the National Unity Platform (NUP) staged a protest at the headquarters of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) in The Hague. Party officials and supporters accused the NIMD of funding the IPOD, a body they said served the selfish interests of President Museveni rather than facilitating the growth of democracy as intended.

Under pressure from the NUP, the largest opposition party in parliament, the NIMD issued a statement suspending its support to the IPOD. The failure of the NUP, and later FDC, to join the dialogue body undermined the principle of inclusivity for which the IPOD was founded. With the two main opposition parties abstaining from the dialogue, their views could not be voiced.

The withdrawal of NIMD has raised concerns about the future of IPOD, which has been dormant for over a year now. Without any known source of funding to sustain the organization, as its funding came mainly from NIMD and the now-closed DGF for some projects, its future is uncertain.

However, according to Tweheyo, as long as political parties are willing to collaborate, they will find ways to sustain themselves. Some sustainability measures are included in the new MoU, but details have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Mao noted that he disagrees with the decision by NIMD to withdraw its support for IPOD based on a protest by NUP, stating that there is more truth to what IPOD has achieved than what NUP is portraying. Mao also mentioned that if necessary, IPOD members are prepared to present their case for IPOD to the Netherlands parliament.

He emphasized Uganda’s importance in the politics of the Great Lakes region and stated that any party interested in democracy should consider promoting it in Uganda, as it could have a positive effect on neighboring countries.

