iPads to replace laptops

Apple has released a brand new ad for the iPad Pro. It features a young girl and a rose gold iPad Pro running iOS 11.

And Apple’s pitch is quite clear here — the iPad is the future of computers. The company even thinks there will be a time when a young person doesn’t know what “computer” means.

The character is never sitting at a desk. She’s always on the move, always using her iPad. It can be outside in the garden, in the bus, at a coffee shop or sitting at the top of a tree.

Apple isn’t just selling a device. The company is selling a new spontaneous lifestyle.