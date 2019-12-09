Inter Parliamentary games should promote integration- Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has said that the inter-parliamentary games should be an opportunity to promote regional integration instead of being a competition between countries.

While opening the tenth edition of the inter-parliamentary games on Sunday at Parliament, Kadaga cautioned the teams against unhealthy competition which will not serve the purpose of tournament.

Uganda is hosting the games, under the theme, “East Africa Community, one spirit, one destiny, strengthening integration through ten years of inter-parliamentary games.

Kadaga also lauded the East African Community Secretariat for expanding the games from only football when the games were first introduced in 2001 to the current 8 disciplines.

Parliaments of Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Tanzania and the East African Legislative Assembly-EALA are battling for a total of 495 medals from 8 disciplines.

They include basketball, golf, football, athletics, netball, tug of war, walk race and volleyball. Persons with Disabilities will also participate in the games, mainly in darts, in the spirit of inclusion.

On Friday, The chairperson of the National Organising Committee, Peter Ogwang said that Rwanda and South Sudan national parliaments had informed the EAC secretariat that they would not participate in the games. Ogwang said that the two countries did not give reasons for skipping the games.

Kadaga says that she is still expecting the team from Rwanda National Parliament to arrive in Uganda for the games.

Rwanda High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj. Gen Frank Mugambage, who attended the opening ceremony, was non-committal on whether Rwanda will participate in the games.

He, however, says that Speakers of Rwanda and Uganda national parliament are holding talks over the matter.

Parliamentary staff teams from EAC and Uganda will play football and netball on Sunday while Uganda and Burundi MPs will play netball and volleyball on Monday.

URN