Insurers to embrace cardless medical insurance cards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s medical insurers could soon stop printing medical insurance cards following the launch of a cardless solution.

Kenyan-based Smart Applications International Ltd, commonly known as Smart, launched a mobile application dubbed Smart Access solution in Kampala on May.17 to enable patients to access healthcare insurance services, view utilisation of their covers instantly, read informational articles about their health, and geolocate their healthcare providers of choice at a tap of their screens.

“Launching the Smart Access solution, which will empower and interconnect our patients, our members, medical insurers, medical brokers, medical fraternity, health care facilities and government, we commit to easy, fast and secure health access so that we have a rallying call for collaboration through smart digital engagements to stir recovery, growth and profitability for the healthcare sector,” said Harrison Muiru, the managing director for Smart Applications International Ltd.

However, Muiru, said healthcare access and affordability, cost management among various stakeholders, agility and tapping into online digitalization and automation need to be one of the top agendas to increase the country’s healthcare coverage.

This development comes at a time uptake of medical insurance is on the upward trend although at a slower pace compared to developed countries such as Europe and the US.

Jonan Kisakye, the CEO of the Uganda Insurers Association said nearly 500,000 people across the country are covered by any form of insurance which is very low.

He also revealed that though the country boasts of more than 30 insurers, only eight offer medical insurance to the population.

However, he was quick to note that the country’s medical insurance plans have a high loss ratio of up to 90% signaling a high level of premium utilisation and diminishing re-insurance support.

“One of the biggest threats to medical insurance is the diminishing re-insurance support. Re-insurers have highlighted the lack of automation and digitisation as one of the challenges that have forced them out of the industry,” he said.

Currently, Smart Applications International Ltd has operations in 11 countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Somalia, working in partnership with more than 11,000 medical service providers.