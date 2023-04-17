Institute of Accountants to hold first PFA meet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT l The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) will hold the inaugural Public Finance Management (PFM) Conference from 18 – 20 April 2023 at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Entebbe. The conference will be both physical and online.

It targets accounting officers, policymakers, planners, economists, auditors, accounting and finance professionals, development partners, civil society actors, Members of Parliament, PFM Consultants and members of the public.

Organised under the theme, ‘Strengthening the Public Finance Management for Sustainable Development’, the conference seeks to bring together public sector players to share experiences and re-empower each other to tackle the challenges affecting optimal utilisation of public resources.