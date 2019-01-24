India gives drugs worth ugx 5.9 billion to NMS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Indian Government has donated an assortment of generic drugs worth 5.9 Billion Shillings to the National Medical Stores-NMS.

The drugs were handed over on Wednesday to the Minister of Health Ruth Acheng by the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda Ravi Shankar. The donation is a fulfilment of a promise made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Uganda in July.

Some of the donated generic drugs include metformin and metoprolol used to treat hypertension.

Ravi said that the Indian government will continue supporting Uganda’s health care and pharmaceutical sector.

Acheng said that the drugs will not target a particular disease or group of people and will be distributed countrywide.

Moses Kamabaale, the Executive Director NMS asked all health facility in charges and the District Health Officers across the country to request for the drugs before they run out of stock.

*****

URN